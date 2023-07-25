Professional Sports

Royals Announce 2024 Spring Training Schedule

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 31-game 2024 exhibition schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The Royals will begin their 22nd season in the Cactus League on Friday, Feb. 23 as the road team vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus 2 games as the visiting team vs. the Rangers.

The Royals will play 31 games in 30 days next spring. They have two scheduled off days on Monday, March 4 and Monday, March 18. There are three split-squad dates, on which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play 2 games, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Friday, March 15 and Thursday, March 21.

- Advertisement -

Of the 14 other teams in the Cactus League, the Royals will play all but two of them at least twice, including 4 games vs. the Rangers and 3 games vs. the Guardians, Angels, Cubs and Rockies. They’re also scheduled for 2 games vs. the White Sox, Athletics, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Giants, Reds and Brewers. The Royals will play 1 game vs. the Padres. They are not scheduled to face the Dodgers.

The Royals final exhibition game is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 vs. the Rangers. There are four off days between that game and their regular season opener on Thursday, March 28 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins.

Games are subject to change.

Additional information regarding Spring Training ticket details and specialty packages will be announced at a later date. For more on ticket information, please visit www.SurpriseStadium.com and sign up for email alerts.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Five Observations from Tuesday’s Practice | Chiefs Training Camp 7/25
Next article
An open letter from John Sherman to Royals fans, KC community
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
279FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio