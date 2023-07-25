Royals Announce 2024 Spring Training Schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 31-game 2024 exhibition schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The Royals will begin their 22nd season in the Cactus League on Friday, Feb. 23 as the road team vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus 2 games as the visiting team vs. the Rangers.

The Royals will play 31 games in 30 days next spring. They have two scheduled off days on Monday, March 4 and Monday, March 18. There are three split-squad dates, on which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play 2 games, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Friday, March 15 and Thursday, March 21.

Of the 14 other teams in the Cactus League, the Royals will play all but two of them at least twice, including 4 games vs. the Rangers and 3 games vs. the Guardians, Angels, Cubs and Rockies. They’re also scheduled for 2 games vs. the White Sox, Athletics, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Giants, Reds and Brewers. The Royals will play 1 game vs. the Padres. They are not scheduled to face the Dodgers.

The Royals final exhibition game is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 vs. the Rangers. There are four off days between that game and their regular season opener on Thursday, March 28 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins.

Games are subject to change.

Additional information regarding Spring Training ticket details and specialty packages will be announced at a later date. For more on ticket information, please visit www.SurpriseStadium.com and sign up for email alerts.