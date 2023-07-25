Kansas News

KDHE to Host the 2023 Kansas Environmental Conference

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will host the 2023 Kansas Environmental Conference (KEC), taking place on August 9-10 in Manhattan, Kansas, at the Hilton Garden Inn & Manhattan Conference Center. Kansas environmental professionals gather yearly at KEC to hear from industry professionals on key issues such as conservation, restoration and other environmental quality projects and programs carried out by industries, agencies and non-profit organizations. This year various sessions will provide updates on current environmental issues, technological innovations and program and regulation updates. Online registration is open through July 31, 2023.

“Environmental workers across the state strive to protect and improve the environment of Kansans throughout the year,” said Secretary Janet Stanek. “This conference is an opportunity to concentrate those efforts, bringing industry experts, environmental agencies and state employees together to collaborate and distribute information back to their communities.”

Speakers will present on a variety of topics organized into different breakout sessions. KDHE Deputy Secretary for Environment Leo Henning will kick off the conference by providing an overview of the agency and introducing Division of Environment bureau directors for program updates. Lieutenant Governor David Toland is the 2023 KEC keynote speaker and will discuss the correlation between permitting, evaluations and compliance with economic growth.

- Advertisement -

The Environmental Stewardship Award is also announced during the conference. This award recognizes projects that eliminate or reduce the generation of pollutants or wastes at the source or projects that conserve natural resources.

To learn more about the Kansas Environmental Conference, visit kdhe.ks.gov/kec.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
An open letter from John Sherman to Royals fans, KC community
Next article
Sens. Marshall, Moran, Rep. LaTurner Announce USDA Rural Development Grants Awarded to Kansas
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
279FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio