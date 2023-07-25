K-State’s Fall Season Preview Set for August 12

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the fall seasons just right around the corner, K-State Athletics is opening its doors to fans on Saturday, August 12, with a multitude of events around the complex with an equipment sale, volleyball scrimmage, and autograph session with the football team.

The department equipment sale will be held on the Bramlage Coliseum concourse from 8 a.m., until 1 p.m. with a wide variety of items available, including team-issued gear, game-used football jerseys, shoes, t-shirts, sweatshirts, baseball equipment, among other items. Purchases can only be made by credit or debit card, checks will not be accepted, and no refunds or exchanges will be offered. Fans are asked to park in the west lot of the athletics complex and enter Bramlage Coliseum through the northwest entrance.

Beginning at 2 p.m., fans can get a sneak peek of the 2023 K-State volleyball team under the direction of new head coach Jason Mansfield inside the new Morgan Family Arena with an intersquad scrimmage.

Following its ninth practice of preseason camp, the K-State football team will hold a one-hour autograph session on the west concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium beginning at 3 p.m. Those seeking autographs are asked to limit the number of items to one per person and encouraged to provide their own item to be signed. Fans must enter Gate B of Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the autograph session.

In addition, the new Rally House K-State Team Store on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be open, and fans can purchase items for the autograph session or to get ready for the upcoming athletics year.

Fans can purchase season or single game tickets to football, volleyball or soccer games online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets.