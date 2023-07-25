KNDY News

Fort Riley postpones Black Start Exercise

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Due to forecast extreme high temperatures and heat indices this week, Fort Riley has postponed the installation wide power outage, referred to as Black Start. The planned power outage had been scheduled for Wednesday, July 26. Black Start will be rescheduled to a later date.

Fort Riley will hold its annual full-scale exercise July 26, as planned, but the exercise will not include shutting off power to the installation. The annual full-scale exercise tests Fort Riley’s emergency preparedness and provides training for the post and community partners involved in the exercise.

During the full-scale exercise Wednesday, Fort Riley residents, employees, and community members can expect an increase in emergency response traffic on post and multiple emergency notifications, including “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements. The Grant Access Control Point will be closed July 26 as part of the full-scale exercise.

- Advertisement -

Black Start was designed to test the installation’s emergency and standby energy generation systems, key infrastructure, and equipment. Congress has mandated that the Department of Defense services test the ability to operate without power in an emergency.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
As ADA marks 33 years, ABLE accounts offer financial independence for Americans living with a disability
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
279FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio