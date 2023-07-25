1481 – Conservation Programs…Raising Milk Production

Farm Bill Conservation Programs

Prescribed Burning for Tick and Insect Control

Increasing Milk Production

00:01:05 – Farm Bill Conservation Programs: Beginning today’s show is Jenny Ifft, K-State agriculture policy specialist, and Gaye Benfer, assistant state conservationist for programs with NRCS, as they review how the farm bill and conservation programs are connected.

nrcs.usda.gov

00:12:05 – Prescribed Burning for Tick and Insect Control: Cassandra Olds, K-State veterinary entomologist, and Giovanni Moore, K-State Research and Extension Research Fellow, continue the show discussing how different times of burning pasture impact individual insects and ticks.

00:23:03 – Increasing Milk Production: Concluding today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he encourages producers to work with their nutritionist to increase butterfat content and counter the drop in milk production due to the summer heat.

