Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 7/17-7/23

Report for July 17 through July 23, 2023
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Unstoppable by Sia
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi
- Love Me Like I Am by For King and Country + Jordan Sparks
- Mine by Kelly Clarkson
- Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
- Bury Me in Georgia by Kane Brown
- Girl in Mine by Parmalee
- Need A Favor by Jelly Roll
- You, Me, & Whiskey by Justin Moore & Priscilla Block
- Drinkaby by Cole Swindell
- Your Heart or Mine by Jon Pardi
- Looking For You by Chris Young
- Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett
- Stars Like Confetti by Dustin Lynch
