Leagues Cup Recap: Sporting suffers shootout loss to Cincinnati after thrilling 3-3 draw

In the ninth minute, Gutierrez played an incisive outlet pass into the middle third for Sporting playmaker Gadi Kinda, who set winger Khiry Shelton free down the right channel. Shelton’s tantalizing cross into the penalty area was intended for the on-running Pulido but headed high into the back of the net by Cincinnati center back Nick Hagglund, marking the first own goal conceded by a Sporting opponent this season and the sixth straight match in which Cincinnati has faced a deficit dating back to June 24.

Cincinnati had barely recovered from their setback before suffering further damage in the 12th minute as Sporting landed another haymaker. Shortly after Pulskamp did well to deny newly acquired Designated Player Aaron Boupendza his first Cincinnati goal, Kansas City put the MLS Supporters’ Shield leaders to the sword with Rosero rising above his marker to nod Kinda’s in-swinging free kick low into the right corner. The Colombian center back has scored off set pieces in back-to-back matches and has three of Sporting’s five headed goals in 2023, all of which from corners or free kicks. Kinda, meanwhile, recorded his 30th career goal contribution for Sporting in all competitions, notching his 17th assist to go with 13 goals.

Nonstop action continued to punctuate the first half as rain clouds descended on TQL Stadium. Acosta almost cut Cincinnati’s deficit in half on 18 minutes, only for Pulskamp to produce a smart save. Sporting’s goalkeeper made another stop nine minutes later, thwarting midfielder Alvaro Barreal, then breathed a sigh of relief a moment later when Vazquez steered an off-balance shot onto the top of the crossbar and out of play.

The game’s complexion changed drastically on the half-hour mark. Only a few minutes after having a well-hit shot saved by former Kansas City keeper Alec Kann, Pulido was given his marching orders for violent conduct. Tangling with Yerson Mosquera near the sideline, Pulido dug his head into the Cincinnati defender and received a straight red card from Mexican referee Daniel Quintero Huitron. In addition to reducing Sporting to 10 men for the remainder of the night, the red card prevents Pulido from facing Liga MX heavyweights Chivas, his former club, in Sporting’s next Leagues Cup match on July 31.

Cincinnati struck seconds before lightning struck to prompt a weather delay. With 34 minutes on the clock, Acosta flashed in a teasing cross that Ian Murphy headed off the woodwork. Pulskamp, however, was the victim of bad luck as the ball caromed off his outstretched frame and trickled into the net to make the score 2-1 heading into a 35-minute pause as thunderstorms passed over the Cincinnati area.

The bridge from the resumption of play to intermission yielded one clearcut chance for Cincinnati in first-half stoppage time, but Pulskamp reacted brilliantly to Barreal’s curling effort by diving right at full extension for a splendid save that preserved Sporting’s 2-1 cushion.

Faced with a numerical disadvantage, Sporting were pinned back for extended periods of the second half and suffered a blow in the 56th minute when Cincinnati drew level. After Sporting failed to extinguish the danger of a long ball over the top, Acosta pounced on the loose ball and sent a square pass to Vazquez for a simple finish from close range that restored parity at 2-2.

Undeterred, Sporting bounced back admirable and reclaimed the lead on 69 minutes. Veteran Roger Espinoza sent a clever ball into the box for fellow substitute Erik Thommy, who squared up his defender on the left side of the area before pulling it back to his countryman Tim Leibold. The left back uncorked a shot that struck the extended hand of Cincinnati defender Alvas Powell, prompting the referee to point to the penalty spot. Kinda smashed home the ensuing spot kick, his second straight successful penalty for Sporting after converting on opening day of the MLS season in April 2021.

Cincinnati hunted ravenously for another equalizer in the late stages, going close through Vazquez, Bareal and Sergio Santos in the final moments of normal time, but each opportunity went begging as Pulskamp finished the night with six saves. Sporting, meanwhile, spurned a golden opportunity to put the game to bed in the 84th minute when substitute Logan Ndenbe chased a long ball over the top and whipped in a cross from the endline for an unmarked Shelton, whose shot lacked the pace and direction to beat Kann.

The hosts were given a disputable penalty kick deep into added time when Acosta’s curling effort through traffic appeared to strike the upper arm of Rosero, who had deliberately kept both of his hands behind his back. Acosta dispatched his penalty kick into the corner with the final consequential kick of regulation time, drawing a close to a 3-3 stalemate and ensuring both sides would emerge from the contest with at least one point.