Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission to Hold Latin@ Leadership Summit

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission (KHLAAC) announced its annual Latin@ Leadership Summit to take place Saturday, July 29, from 9-4pm at Wichita State University. This year’s theme is “Raising Our Voices Through Advocacy.”

“Conversations like this are important to affecting change,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Good policy centers on the people most impacted by the decisions being made, and that requires Latinos to have a seat at the table.”

The leadership summit features a day of workshops and panels designed to give Latino leaders the information and support needed to effectively advocate for the community in the areas of education, healthcare, business, and civic engagement.

“KHLAAC is proud to host this event as part of other civic engagement workshops we have conducted across the state, empowering Latinos to advocate for ourselves through participation in the democratic process,” said Carla Rivas-D’Amico, KHLAAC’s Executive Director.

The keynote speaker is Sulma Arias, Executive Director of People’s Action. A networking event for registered attendees will take place on Friday, July 28, from 6-8pm at Wichita State University. Simultaneous interpretation in Spanish will be offered.

Register for the Latin@ Leadership Summit at khlaac.ks.gov.