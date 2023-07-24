Heat Advisory Today Through Thursday

A heat Advisory has been issued from 1 pm today through 9 pm Thursday for all of north central, northeast and east central Kansas. Afternoon heat indices are forecast to be in the 100 to 107 degree range each day, Limit outdoor activities, and drink plenty of water.

Very hot weather is expected this week with afternoon highs around 100 and heat indices around 105 at times. There is a chance for scattered storms in northeast Kansas this morning. A few could be strong to severe. The heat may continue into this weekend.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY

WHAT: Afternoon heat index values from 100 to 108 expected.

WHERE: Portions of east central, north central, and northeast Kansas.

WHEN: Through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.