Heat Advisory For Nebraska and Kansas Through Thursday

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

A heat advisory is in effect for south central Nebraska and north central Kansas from 1pm today through 9pm Thursday. Heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees are expected each day across the area. The highest heat index values are expected to be across north central Kansas, and locations south of highway 6 in Nebraska.

With an extended period of hot weather expected, make sure to take adequate precautions when going outdoors!

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY

  • WHAT: Heat index values up to 100 to 110 degrees expected each afternoon through Thursday.
  • WHERE: Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska.
  • WHEN: Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The highest heat indices are expected to occur in northern Kansas and mostly south of Highway 6 in Nebraska. These areas may see 3 to 4 days of afternoon heat index values in excess of 105 degrees. Winds will be 5 to 15 MPH each day, only providing minor relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

