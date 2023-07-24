Fort Riley reminds community of upcoming Black Start Exercise July 26

Fort Riley’s “Black Start Exercise” is just around the corner, as the post will conduct an energy resilience readiness exercise July 26. “Black Start” is designed to test the installation’s emergency and standby energy generation systems, key infrastructure, and equipment.

Congress has mandated that the Department of Defense services test the ability to operate without power in an emergency. Senior officials will learn about the infrastructure needs for crucial installation missions in the event of a power loss.

The exercise will start at 4 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. Many facilities can expect power to start returning within 30 minutes to two hours after the initial blackout. Crews will begin restoring power to the full installation at noon.

The Black Start Exercise will be rolled into Fort Riley’s annual full-scale exercise which tests the post’s emergency preparedness and provides training for the post and community partners involved in the exercise.

More information about the Black Start Exercise, including frequently asked questions and preparedness tips, can be found at https://home.army.mil/riley/ index.php/about/Black-Start- Exercise.