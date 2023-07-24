Five Observations from Monday’s Practice | Chiefs Training Camp 7/24

The 25-year-old Johnson put together a strong offseason training program and seems to have carried that momentum into training camp.

Prince, who compiled a strong practice on Sunday, continued to impress during Monday’s session. Prince was busy with multiple receptions during the practice, but the highlight of his day was when he hauled in a one-handed reception on a wheel route during 11-on-11 drills.

The undrafted free agent signee will need to keep this up in order to make the Chiefs’ regular season roster, but at least so far, the former University of Tulsa standout is off to a great start. Here’s a look at another one of his catches that took place a bit earlier:

.@denericprince was out there making PLAYS today 😤 pic.twitter.com/0IlfUgKAVv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 24, 2023 4. Tight end Noah Gray caught a deep touchdown pass during 11-on-11 drills.

Gray was responsible for one of the plays of the morning when he broke toward the sideline on a deep crossing route and hauled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The play led to some loud cheers from the crowd, and there could be more of that to come as the third-year tight end continues to develop within the Chiefs’ offense.

The 24-year-old Gray caught 28 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown in 2022, but Gray’s numbers didn’t fully illustrate his impact. He made a handful of crucial plays in big moments last year, notably his 27-yard reception on third down that moved the chains in overtime against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. A strong showing in this year’s camp could lead to a larger role this upcoming season.

5. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) did not participate in Monday’s practice. Wharton remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury suffered last season. Toney, who left Sunday’s practice early due to a knee injury, did not participate on Monday.