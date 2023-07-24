Five Observations from Monday’s Practice | Chiefs Training Camp 7/24

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com Reporter
The Kansas City Chiefs took the field for the second practice of training camp on Monday morning as the defending Super Bowl champions continued their preparation for the upcoming season.
Some rain in the area meant that the Chiefs began practice inside, but fortunately for the fans in attendance, the weather cleared up and allowed for practice to resume outdoors.
Here’s a quick rundown of what took place during Monday’s practice, and for reference, Sunday’s practice report can be accessed below:
2. Defensive back Nazeeh Johnson put together a strong practice.
Johnson was undoubtedly one of the Chiefs’ standouts on Monday. The second-year defensive back recorded numerous pass-breakups during the practice, doing so while covering a variety of different routes.
First, Johnson successfully swatted away a pass on an underneath curl route during 11-on-11 drills. Then, a bit later in the practice, the former Marshall University star defended multiple passes deep down the sideline.
The 25-year-old Johnson put together a strong offseason training program and seems to have carried that momentum into training camp.
3. Tailback Deneric Prince recorded another impressive day.
Prince, who compiled a strong practice on Sunday, continued to impress during Monday’s session. Prince was busy with multiple receptions during the practice, but the highlight of his day was when he hauled in a one-handed reception on a wheel route during 11-on-11 drills.
The undrafted free agent signee will need to keep this up in order to make the Chiefs’ regular season roster, but at least so far, the former University of Tulsa standout is off to a great start. Here’s a look at another one of his catches that took place a bit earlier:
4. Tight end Noah Gray caught a deep touchdown pass during 11-on-11 drills.
Gray was responsible for one of the plays of the morning when he broke toward the sideline on a deep crossing route and hauled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The play led to some loud cheers from the crowd, and there could be more of that to come as the third-year tight end continues to develop within the Chiefs’ offense.
The 24-year-old Gray caught 28 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown in 2022, but Gray’s numbers didn’t fully illustrate his impact. He made a handful of crucial plays in big moments last year, notably his 27-yard reception on third down that moved the chains in overtime against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. A strong showing in this year’s camp could lead to a larger role this upcoming season.
5. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) did not participate in Monday’s practice. Wharton remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury suffered last season. Toney, who left Sunday’s practice early due to a knee injury, did not participate on Monday.
