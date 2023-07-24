Agriculture Today

1480 – Cattle Reports…Managing Voles

  • Cattle Market and Report
  • Space Impacting Agriculture
  • Vole Control

 

00:01:05 – Cattle Market and Report: Lee Schulz, Iowa State livestock economist starts today’s show with a cattle market update. He discusses how pre-report expectations compare to the released cattle inventory and cattle on feed reports. 

Cattle on Feed

Cattle Inventory

 

00:12:05 – Space Impacting Agriculture: Continuing the show is Terry Griffin, K-State precision agricultural economist, and Kathy Draeger from the University of Minnesota with how things happening in space could impact earth and agriculture. They say we are likely nearing another event. 

EDEN

 

00:23:05 – Vole Control: K-State wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts completes today’s show with information about voles and how to manage and control them. 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

