Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/17/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session at the Marshall County Fair in Blue Rapids with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 07/10/23 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Lineage

For postage machine lease

$1,612.80-Courthouse General (Commissioner) Fund-P.O. #6952

Ashley Behney

For Contract Services

$1,991.00-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6951

Farm & Home Publishers, LTD

For maps

$1,350.00-Emergency Management Fund-P.O. #6420

Elizabeth Olson

For contract services

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6880

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Axtell Community Fitness Center for the construction of a community fitness center in Axtell, KS. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the publication for a road vacation for Quiver Road in Elm Creek Township from 11th Terrace to 12th Road and the public hearing will be held on Monday, July 31st at 9:00 a.m. Unanimous.

Blue Rapids Mayor Jerry Zayas and Chief of Police Ryan Woodyard visited with the Board regarding the upcoming jail project.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the General Obligation Bond payment for Home Sewer in the amount of $2,775.30 to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the resignation of Fred Gee as Balderson Township Trustee and approve the appointment of Gary Weyer as Balderson Township Trustee. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

The 2024 Marshall County budget was discussed. A few adjustments were recommended and the Board wishes to stay as close to the previous year levy as possible. The budget hearing has been set for September 18, 2023 in the Board meeting room to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 10:18 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.