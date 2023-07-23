Five Observations from Sunday’s Practice | Chiefs Training Camp 7/23

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the field for the first full practice of training camp on Sunday morning as the reigning Super Bowl champions took another step toward the upcoming season.

These early practices are not padded and there is no "live contact" allowed, but the team can still get plenty of work done, particularly in the passing game. Specifically, these first few days are all about seeing how well each player retained the information taught to them during the offseason training program.

“It was great to get everybody back here and working,” said Head Coach Andy Reid. “They were out here competing. The offense had some good snaps, and the defense had some good snaps. It went back and forth, and there was great energy. For this type of a camp without pads on, that’s a great thing.”

With all of that in mind, here are some quick notes from Sunday’s practice.

1. The fans showed up in droves for the first day of camp.

Thousands of fans flocked to Missouri Western State University on Sunday morning as individuals from all over the region took advantage of their first opportunity to see the defending Super Bowl champions in person.

“It’s so exciting, and it’s something that I think really benefits the team – particularly the players – by having the fans out here. It adds a level of energy to the practices, and you don’t get that [otherwise],” said Chiefs Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt. “It’s a very different environment [when compared to offseason practices]. I think we’re expecting maybe record crowds this year, [which is] certainly [justified] coming off the Super Bowl win. So, it’s great to be here and it’s great to share this with our amazing fan base.”