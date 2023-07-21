TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 7-21-23 JOSH EILERT-OSBORNE NATIVE AND WEST VIRGINIA HEAD COACH

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
Josh Eilert, interim head coach at West Virginia, joins us to discuss his whirlwind summer, the way his life has changed, and the work that needs to be done to complete the West Virginia Men’s basketball roster. 
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
