1479 – Impacting the Grain Market…Summer Weather

00:01:05 – Grain Market Impacts: Beginning today’s show is Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, with a grain market update. Dan reviews the futures and cash for Kansas crops as well as the likelihood of different outcomes.

00:12:05 – Rural Road Safety: Ed Brokesh, assistant professor in K-State’s department of agricultural and biological engineering, continues the show with information about road safety. He discusses turning accidents and proper marking on machinery and trailers.

00:23:05 – Summer Weather: Rounding out this week’s shows is K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond with an outlook on the weather. He says summer brings severe weather and high temperatures.

