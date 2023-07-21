Agriculture Today

1479 – Impacting the Grain Market…Summer Weather

00:01:05 – Grain Market Impacts: Beginning today’s show is Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, with a grain market update. Dan reviews the futures and cash for Kansas crops as well as the likelihood of different outcomes. 

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Rural Road Safety: Ed Brokesh, assistant professor in K-State’s department of agricultural and biological engineering, continues the show with information about road safety. He discusses turning accidents and proper marking on machinery and trailers.

Lighting and Marking on Agricultural Equipment

ebrokesh@ksu.edu 

 

00:23:05 – Summer Weather: Rounding out this week’s shows is K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond with an outlook on the weather. He says summer brings severe weather and high temperatures.  

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

