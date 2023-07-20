1478 – Harvesting Wheat…Active Insects for Producers and Homeowners

Kansas Wheat Harvest

Fall Armyworms and Sorghum Checkoff

Active Insects in Kansas

00:01:05 – Kansas Wheat Harvest: Romulo Lollato, K-State wheat production specialist, begins today’s show with information about the variability of wheat harvest in Kansas.

00:12:05 – Fall Armyworms and Sorghum Checkoff: Continuing the show is K-State Extension entomology associate in Garden City, Anthony Zukoff, discussing fall armyworms. We are also joined by USDA’s Rod Bain and United Sorghum Checkoff Program’s Norma Ritz Johnson to talk about developing value-added products.

Fall Armyworm Agronomy eUpdate

Crop Insects in Kansas

Sorghum Checkoff

00:23:05 – Active Insects in Kansas: Finishing today’s show is K-State horticulture entomologist, Raymond Cloyd, he says bagworms, Japanese beetle, squash bugs, blister beetles and two-spotted spider mites are all currently active.

