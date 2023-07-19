KDHE Announces Nearly $5 Million To Support Kansans With Diabetes

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will receive nearly $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to better identify and support individuals with the greatest risk of diabetes and to reduce the overall burden.

“My administration continues to be laser-focused on providing resources that are fundamental to the health of all Kansans, including those with diabetes,” Governor Kelly said. “This funding is a step in the right direction as we work to expand quality, affordable health coverage to more Kansas families.”

These efforts are all part of KDHE’s community-clinical linkages project. The project will work with Kansans who are disproportionately impacted by diabetes. - Advertisement -

“It is critical that we make resources and help available to stop the impacts of diabetes in our state,” Joan Duwve, MD, MPH, KDHE State Health Officer said. “This funding will be instrumental in allowing us to work with our partners to improve access to quality care and resources Kansans need to live longer, healthier lives.”

In Kansas, an estimated 1 in 10 (11.1%) adults have been diagnosed with diabetes, and an estimated $2.4 billion in direct medical expenses and indirect costs (loss of productivity due to diabetes) each year. People with diabetes are also more likely to have other chronic diseases like heart disease, kidney disease and nerve damage. They are also more likely to experience social impacts of depression, mental illness, and increased financial burden on health care cost.

“This diabetes funding is an investment in Kansans and a lifeline for individuals with type 2 diabetes,” Lainey Faulkner, KDHE Community-Clinical Linkages, section director, said. “The funds will provide support for diabetes management and will help to increase prevention and risk mitigation of vulnerable individuals in Kansas.”

This project includes promoting and supporting health behaviors for people with diabetes and those at risk for type 2 diabetes, partnering with communities to increase and sustain local diabetes prevention and diabetes management programs, and engaging employers and insurers to improve coverage for prevention and management classes.

For more information, visit kdhe.ks.gov/855/.