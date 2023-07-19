Consumer Alert: Storm damage could attract illegal contractors

TOPEKA – (July 19, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Kris W. Kobach’s office is urging residents in areas damaged by recent storms to use caution and avoid scams by transient roofing contractors.

“After storm damage, our instinct is to clean up and make repairs as quickly as possible,” said Don Borneman, Director of the Roofing Registration Unit of the Office of the Attorney General. “When considering roofing work on a home or business, it is important that consumers make sure their roofing contractor is properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. Consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check our agency’s website to confirm that the registration remains active.”

Staff from the attorney general’s Roofing Registration Unit are in contact with local officials in storm-damaged areas to assist in responding to contractors and consumers.

The requirement to register with the attorney general’s office is in addition to any other local requirements that may be imposed by cities or counties. The online directory of registrations is available at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

With few exceptions, the Kansas Roofing Contractor Registration Act requires roofing contractors to obtain a registration certificate from the Kansas Attorney General in order to legally solicit or provide commercial or residential roofing services in Kansas. It is designed to ensure that legitimate roofing contractors comply with state requirements, such as carrying appropriate insurance, and to help prevent fly-by-night operators from taking advantage of Kansas consumers.

Working with a registered roofer is a bare minimum to help prevent problems. The attorney general’s office also recommends the following tips in dealing with contractors, including roofers:

Get recommendations and references.

Get at least three written estimates from different contractors.

Check contractor complaint records with the Better Business Bureau.

Understand your payment options and right to cancel.

Any Kansans who have problems with roofing contractors or other companies that follow storms may file a request for the attorney general’s Public Protection Division to investigate at (800) 432-2310 or at www.InYourCornerKansas.org. The attorney general requests that Kansans promptly report any unregistered person or company attempting to sell roofing services.