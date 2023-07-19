1477 – Emoji Signs Contract…Picking a Bull

Emoji Makes Contract Enforceable

K-State Quarter-Scale Tractor Team

Picking a Bull to Reduce Calving Problems

00:01:05 – Emoji Makes Contract Enforceable: Starting today’s show is Roger McEowen, K-State and Washburn law professor, with information about a recent case involving a Canadian farmer agreeing to a contract with a thumbs-up emoji.

00:12:05 – K-State Quarter-Scale Tractor Team: Helwig Farms quarter-scale tractor team advisors, Ed Brokesh and Ryan Zecha, and team members, Taylor Schroeder and Joseph Kueker, continue the show to discuss their recent success at an international quarter-scale tractor competition.

00:23:05 – Picking a Bull to Reduce Calving Problems: Completing today’s show is K-State’s Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts. This week’s experts Brad White, Brian Lubbers and Megan Rolf hold a conversation about picking bulls to reduce calving issues.

