KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Seeks Play-By-Play Announcer

Do you love sports?  Do you think you have what it takes to call high school sports games on the radio?  If so, then boy do we have an opportunity for you!!!

KD Country 94 & Z96.3 the Lake in Glen Elder, Kansas is looking for an individual to do play-by-play announcing of local high school sporting events. This person must be energetic, personable, and a reliable individual.

This is a part-time position and normal evenings of work would be Tuesday and Friday nights with occasional Saturdays possible. Some travel involved. Could be a fun and terrific additional side job to make extra money to supplement your regular full-time day job!

Experience would be terrific, but we are willing to train the right energetic individual if you are willing to learn and be a part of our small, but mighty, award winning sports broadcasting staff! Dierking Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Send Resume & Air Check (if applicable) to:
KDNS/KZDY Radio
PO Box 88
Glen Elder, Kansas 67446
Or email kdnskzdy@nckcn.com

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

