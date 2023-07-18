KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Seeks Play-By-Play Announcer

Do you love sports? Do you think you have what it takes to call high school sports games on the radio? If so, then boy do we have an opportunity for you!!!

KD Country 94 & Z96.3 the Lake in Glen Elder, Kansas is looking for an individual to do play-by-play announcing of local high school sporting events. This person must be energetic, personable, and a reliable individual.

This is a part-time position and normal evenings of work would be Tuesday and Friday nights with occasional Saturdays possible. Some travel involved. Could be a fun and terrific additional side job to make extra money to supplement your regular full-time day job!

Experience would be terrific, but we are willing to train the right energetic individual if you are willing to learn and be a part of our small, but mighty, award winning sports broadcasting staff! Dierking Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Send Resume & Air Check (if applicable) to:

KDNS/KZDY Radio

PO Box 88

Glen Elder, Kansas 67446

Or email kdnskzdy@nckcn.com