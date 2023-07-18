Governor Kelly Cuts Ribbon on Redesigned Fancy Creek Shooting Range at Tuttle Creek State Park

RILEY COUNTY, KAN. – Governor Laura Kelly today joined the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to formally celebrate the grand re-opening of Fancy Creek Shooting Range at Tuttle Creek State Park. Demolition and construction of the range began in July 2021, and the range reopened to the public last month.
“Investing in public spaces adds tremendous value to our quality of life as Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “I’m proud that this shooting range is now open to the public and will continue to promote a culture of gun safety and responsibility on the grounds of one of our 29 incredible Kansas state parks.”
The complete renovation includes the construction of concrete baffles, sidewalls, and firing line covers consisting of a 14-position, 100-yard rifle range, a 12-position 50-meter handgun and rifle range, and two 15-position, 15-yard handgun ranges. The reopened outdoor shooting facility maximizes shooting opportunities while occupying a smaller footprint than traditional dirt berm ranges.
“Fancy Creek Shooting Range will provide a valuable location for beginners to learn the fundamentals of firearms and range safety, and seasoned shooters are sure to appreciate this state-of-the-art facility,” said Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Secretary Brad Loveless. “I’d like to recognize our state parks staff, our engineers, our contractors, and our range volunteers for their roles in updating and maintaining this quality facility. Their collaboration and partnership have played a pivotal role in ensuring the overall safety and functionality of this range, and I know I speak for all future range users when I say, we’re thankful for it.”