1476 – ’90s Agriculture Policy…Variations in Homogenized Milk Prices

Farm Bill and Agriculture Policy in the ’90s

Household Pests, Japanese Beetles and Brown Recluse Spiders

Homogenized Milk Prices

00:01:06 – Farm Bill and Agriculture Policy in the ’90s: Jenny Ifft, K-State agriculture policy specialist, begins today’s show with information about the farm bill and agriculture policy in the 1990s. Decoupled payments is one thing that took place during this time and Jenny describes what they are and their impact.

00:12:05 – Household Pests, Japanese Beetles and Brown Recluse Spiders: K-State crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth continues today’s show as he discusses household pests. He shares information and control methods for Japanese beetles and brown recluse spiders.

Brown Recluse Spiders

00:23:08 – Homogenized Milk Prices: Rounding out today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he discusses price variation of a gallon of homogenized milk – for both consumers and dairy farmers – in the Central Milk Marketing Order.

