Agriculture Today

1476 – ’90s Agriculture Policy…Variations in Homogenized Milk Prices

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Farm Bill and Agriculture Policy in the ’90s
  • Household Pests, Japanese Beetles and Brown Recluse Spiders
  • Homogenized Milk Prices

 

00:01:06 – Farm Bill and Agriculture Policy in the ’90s: Jenny Ifft, K-State agriculture policy specialist, begins today’s show with information about the farm bill and agriculture policy in the 1990s. Decoupled payments is one thing that took place during this time and Jenny describes what they are and their impact.

 

00:12:05 – Household Pests, Japanese Beetles and Brown Recluse Spiders: K-State crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth continues today’s show as he discusses household pests. He shares information and control methods for Japanese beetles and brown recluse spiders.

Brown Recluse Spiders

 

00:23:08 – Homogenized Milk Prices: Rounding out today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he discusses price variation of a gallon of homogenized milk – for both consumers and dairy farmers – in the Central Milk Marketing Order.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

