Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 7/10-7/16

Report for July 10 through July 16, 2023
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Unstoppable by Sia
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
- I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Love Me Like I Am by For King and Country + Jordan Sparks
- Mine by Kelly Clarkson
- Sunroof by Nicky Youre & dazy
- Drinkaby by Cole Swindell
- Girl in Mine by Parmalee
- You, Me & Whiskey by Justin Moore & Priscilla Block
- Your Heart or Mine by Jon Pardi
- Bury Me in Georgia by Kane Brown
- Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Looking For You by Chris Young
- Memory Lane by Old Dominion
- Need A Favor by Jelly Roll
