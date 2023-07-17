Top 10

Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 7/10-7/16

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.

Report for July 10 through July 16, 2023

  1. As It Was by Harry Styles
  2. Flowers by Miley Cyrus
  3. Unstoppable by Sia
  4. Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
  5. I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
  6. Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
  7. Fast Car by Luke Combs
  8. Love Me Like I Am by For King and Country + Jordan Sparks
  9. Mine by Kelly Clarkson
  10. Sunroof by Nicky Youre & dazy

  1. Drinkaby by Cole Swindell
  2. Girl in Mine by Parmalee
  3. You, Me & Whiskey by Justin Moore & Priscilla Block
  4. Your Heart or Mine by Jon Pardi
  5. Bury Me in Georgia by Kane Brown
  6. Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
  7. Fast Car by Luke Combs
  8. Looking For You by Chris Young
  9. Memory Lane by Old Dominion
  10. Need A Favor by Jelly Roll
