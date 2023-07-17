KANSAS WEATHER ALERTS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 17 at 3:31PM CDT until July 17 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Central Pawnee County in south central Kansas… * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 331 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanford, moving southeast at 10 mph.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning KansasState Weather Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
The National Weather Service In Dodge City Has Issued A * Severe Thunderstorm Warning For... Northwestern Kiowa County In South Central Kansas... Southwestern Edwards County In South Central Kansas... * Until 545 Pm Cdt. * At 455 Pm Cdt, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located Near Kinsley, ...Read More.
Effective: July 17, 2023 at 4:55pmExpires: July 17, 2023 at 5:45pmTarget Area: Edwards; Kiowa

