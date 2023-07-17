Norton County Community Foundation’s Match Day Raises $166,452

Norton, Kansas, July 2023 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) hosted its sixth annual Match Day on June 28, 2023 in the Heaton Building. $166,452 was raised for area nonprofit endowments and charitable projects.

Match Day is an annual giving event designed to raise awareness and support for non-profits and charitable organizations in Norton County. Donations were collected in-person from 9 AM – 6 PM, as well as online for 24-hours. Matching funds of $75,000 were generously provided by Norton County Community Foundation and the Jim and Lida Sharp Family. Twenty-seven organizations participated in this year’s event. Those with an endowed fund at NCCF received a 1:1 match, while organizations and charitable projects without an endowed fund at NCCF received a 0.5:1 match. Matching funds were proportionate to the total amount raised. Combined, the participating organizations raised $91,452 from 184 donors, leveraging the full $75,000 match. In total, a record-breaking $166,452 was invested into local endowments and charitable projects. Participants included:

Endowments

NCHS Alumni Association Scholarship Fund

Norton Area Childcare Association (Sunshine Learning Center)

Norton County Community Foundation

Norton County Community Services Association (Carnival)

Norton County Arts Council

Norton County Health Department

Norton County Historical Society

Empower Norton (Pride of Norton Field of Interest Fund)

Norton Rotary Scholarship Fund

Norton Theatre Association

Projects

Andbe Home

Crayons for Classrooms

DSNWK

Feed My People

Leap of FaithE

Moms4Kids

Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth

Northern Valley Schools

Norton Community Schools

Norton County Senior Citizens Center

Norton Flower Fund

Norton Public Library

Norton Regional Health Foundation

Secure Sebelius Lake

Star Spangled Stitchers

The Rock Christian Youth Center

Valley Hope

NCCF does not publish individual totals but gives the participating organizations the discretion on whether or not to release that information publicly.

“This was our largest Match Day yet, in terms of the number of participants, number of donors, and total funds raised!” said Bethany Shirk, Director of Communications and Programs. “Most donors who participated contributed to more than one organization, which goes to show how widely this is viewed as a community fundraising initiative. We love the momentum behind Match Day and look forward to continuing its success in years to come.”

to learn more about the participants and their respective fundraising initiatives. For more information about Match Day 2023, please contact Bethany Shirk at 785.874.5106 or bethany@nortonccf.org . The Match Day website is still active at www.nortonccf.org/matchday2023 to learn more about the participants and their respective fundraising initiatives.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org