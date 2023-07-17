Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 7/10/2023

Marysville City Council met Monday, and continued city clean-up efforts passing notice and hearings for several properties including 1203 Laramie, 900 Alston, and several vehicles at 207 Broadway. Property owners with five different properties previously condemned received extensions of time to complete clean-up and repairs, including 200 Calhoun, 1009 North, 707 N 8th, 819 Pony Express Highway, and 406 Jenkins. Progress was reported at those locations.

A test of ground millings on a section of Jayhawk Road was approved in efforts to better control dust. The city pool will close August 12, and a repair crew is scheduled to work in determining the source of a significant leak that has been a continued issue this summer. City airport will be closed to aircraft beginning July 12 for taxiway and runway work.

Recommendation of the Administrative and Finance Committee for $15,000 toward contract salary for a part time tourism director. Wayne Kruse has been contracted for the job split with Marysville Chamber and Main Street.

The council voted 6-2 to reduce the amount of a bill levied toward mowing a property at 501 Alston. Several thousand people attended Skyfest Saturday in Marysville. Hot air balloons were not inflated due to wind shifts. It was reported that fireworks will be scheduled again next summer for Saturday, July 6.

A council budget workshop and special meeting will be held this Wednesday evening. Beth skinner was recognized for her years as a volunteer maintaining flowers and landscape at the Pony Express Plaza, and seventh street corridor.