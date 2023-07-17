KNDY News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 7/10/2023

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Marysville City Council met Monday, and continued city clean-up efforts passing notice and hearings for several properties including 1203 Laramie, 900 Alston, and several vehicles at 207 Broadway. Property owners with five different properties previously condemned received extensions of time to complete clean-up and repairs, including 200 Calhoun, 1009 North, 707 N 8th, 819 Pony Express Highway, and 406 Jenkins. Progress was reported at those locations.

A test of ground millings on a section of Jayhawk Road was approved in efforts to better control dust. The city pool will close August 12, and a repair crew is scheduled to work in determining the source of a significant leak that has been a continued issue this summer. City airport will be closed to aircraft beginning July 12 for taxiway and runway work.

Recommendation of the Administrative and Finance Committee for $15,000 toward contract salary for a part time tourism director. Wayne Kruse has been contracted for the job split with Marysville Chamber and Main Street.

- Advertisement -

The council voted 6-2 to reduce the amount of a bill levied toward mowing a property at 501 Alston. Several thousand people attended Skyfest Saturday in Marysville. Hot air balloons were not inflated due to wind shifts. It was reported that fireworks will be scheduled again next summer for Saturday, July 6.

A council budget workshop and special meeting will be held this Wednesday evening. Beth skinner was recognized for her years as a volunteer maintaining flowers and landscape at the Pony Express Plaza, and seventh street corridor.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
First Anniversary of 988 Mental Health Crisis Resource
Next article
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/10/2023
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
279FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio