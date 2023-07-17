Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/10/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 07/03/23 regular meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting as amended. Unanimous.

- Advertisement -

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Marysville Ready Mix, Marysville, KS

For 17 cu yards of concrete

$2,975.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109462

M & R Auto Parts, Frankfort, KS

For 4 brake drums & kit

$1,505.52-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109467

Murphy Tractor & Equip Co, Topeka, KS

For Labor & Service call & inspection 0912TS loader

$1,635.48-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109468

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

For Labor & repair on O613F & O605BR

$10,103.43-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109465

Schwab-Eaton, Manhattan, Ks

For Design engineering & permit B#23.4-U.O

$1,402.30-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109466

Salina Steel, Salina, Ks

For 215 pc rebar 5 gr60 x 20’

$2,831.32-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109463

Extension Agent Anastasia Meyer asked the Board for an additional building key for office assistant Melissa Borgerding for convenience since they need access to the building evenings and weekends. The building was re-keyed several years ago as we were unsure of how many keys were issued, therefore, each department head was allotted a key. No additional keys have been allowed. The Board gave permission to issue an additional key to the Extension office.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the bid from Norfolk Contracting and Husker Steel in the amount of $247,732 for the Dear Trail Rd bridge. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Department of Ag – Wetland Program, Dan Schmidt of Blue Rapids City Township and Dan Petr landowner to discuss the erosion on 11th Rd in Section 2. Mr. Petr will apply for a grant through the Dept of Ag for half of the cost and then the Township and County will split the other half of the cost of the stabilization of the road.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve paying for ¼ of the cost of the stabilization. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Fiscal year ending showed an increase of rides for the year. Bids for AC covers were presented by ROC Landscape Management LLC for the Helvering Center and the Frankfort Nutrition site bids were $3,453.00 and $911.00 respectively. These bids were obtained secondary to the Risk Management Assessment done recently by KCAMP.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the bids for the AC covers as presented from ROC Landscape Management LLC in the amounts of $3,453.00 and $911.00. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Pony Express Title, Marysville, KS

For Nordhus Bldg Escrow

$5,000.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6936

Steve Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For contract attorney fees (June 2023)

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6878

Voracek Law Office, Seneca, KS

For Contract attorney fees (June 2023)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6879

April Swartz with Varney & Associates presented the 2022 Audit. The audit was clean with no violations noted.

County Treasurer Angie Price met with the Board to present the Quarterly Investment Report and answer any questions.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate account. Unanimous.

Municipal Supply Inc. – paint for safe dig locating $57.00

U.S. Treasury – 941 quarterly report $80.34

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board present and the right to call in County Clerk Sandy Wilson and/or HR/Payroll Clerk Sammi Jackson to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of that executive session.

Bruce Dierking, representative for Marshall County Development Corp met with the Board to ask for the same appropriation as previous years in the amount of $4,200.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application from Thomas Sandmann for the construction of a farm equipment storage shed at 1859 11th Rd, Blue Rapids, KS. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to accept the 2022 Audit as presented by Varney & Associates. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

The Board discussed the draft 2024 budget, asked the Clerk to try to get the mill levy as close to last years levy as possible. Another draft budget will be presented next week for review.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 11:17 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will be held at the Marshall County Fair Board meeting room.