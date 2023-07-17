Cloud Co. Comm. College To Offer Rules & Officiating Class

Cloud County Community College will offer a Rules and Officiating class for football and basketball this fall. The one-credit hour class will be on Tuesday evenings beginning August 22 from 6:00-6:55. The class will be in UG307 on the upper level of Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus.

The course is designed for those who want to stay engaged in athletics beyond playing. Topics covered will include general principles of officiating, rule knowledge, situational awareness, as well as tax information and earning potential.

During the 16 one-hour classes, students will participate in group discussions, share positive experiences with others, submit article summaries, and take a mid-term and final. There will be opportunities for extra credit involving actual officiating experiences in games. The course will prepare students to register with the National Federation of State High Schools Association and to become certified officials.

Cloud County alumnus Derek Henry will be the instructor. To enroll, or for more information, email the Advisement Center at advisement@cloud.edu or call 1-800-729-5101, ext. 275.