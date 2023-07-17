KDNS NewsKNDY News

Cloud Co. Comm. College To Offer Rules & Officiating Class

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Cloud County Community College will offer a Rules and Officiating class for football and basketball this fall. The one-credit hour class will be on Tuesday evenings beginning August 22 from 6:00-6:55. The class will be in UG307 on the upper level of Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus.

The course is designed for those who want to stay engaged in athletics beyond playing. Topics covered will include general principles of officiating, rule knowledge, situational awareness, as well as tax information and earning potential.

During the 16 one-hour classes, students will participate in group discussions, share positive experiences with others, submit article summaries, and take a mid-term and final. There will be opportunities for extra credit involving actual officiating experiences in games. The course will prepare students to register with the National Federation of State High Schools Association and to become certified officials.

- Advertisement -

Cloud County alumnus Derek Henry will be the instructor. To enroll, or for more information, email the Advisement Center at advisement@cloud.edu or call 1-800-729-5101, ext. 275.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Sports Ticket 7-17-23 SHRINE BOWL-ROYALS AVOID SWEEP-HOPKINS FINDS NEW HOME-WIMBLEDON CHAMPS CROWNED
Next article
Farm Bureau Insight: Fair Life Lessons
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
279FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio