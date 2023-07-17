1475 – Cattle Market Update…Low Water in Ponds

Cattle Market, Imports and Exports

New Associate Dean of Research for the College of Agriculture

Low Ponds

00:01:05 – Cattle Market, Imports and Exports: Beginning today’s show is an Oklahoma State University livestock economist, Derrell Peel, with a cattle market update. He also discusses the market as it relates to imports and exports.

Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – New Associate Dean of Research for the College of Agriculture: Continuing the show is Jane Schuh, director of research for K-State Research and Extension, she discusses why she is excited to be joining Kansas State University and K-State Research and Extension.

News Release on Jane Schuh

00:23:07 – Low Ponds: Joe Gerken, fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, ends today’s show with information and concerns about low ponds. Joe explains why recent rains have not corrected this concern.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.