KDNS News

Win The Best Seats in the House at the Phillipsburg Rodeo August 5th!

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Listen to KD Country 94 for your chance to win THE BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE! at the 2023 Phillipsburg Rodeo on August 3rd through 5th.

The lucky winner wins:

  • The chance to sit in the back of a RAM truck, courtesy Matteson Motors in Phillipsburg
  • 2 chairs and a cooler, courtesy of Krash Grafix of Beaver City, NE
  • Gift Certificate from Pizza Hut of Phillipsburg.
  • 2 Cinch Clothing certificates. Each valued at $60 (good for 1 pair of jeans or 1 shirt)

Learn more about Kansas Biggest Rodeo in Phillipsburg, Kansas and to purchase tickets at www.kansasbiggestrodeo.com.

- Advertisement -

Tickets go on sale online June 1st.
Click Here To Buy Tickets

“No outside coolers or drinks allowed.”

Tickets go on sale at Garrett Insurance (685 Third Street, Phillipsburg) on July 3rd.
They can be purchased in person and over the phone by calling Garrett Insurance at 785.543.2448.

There are no refunds and no exceptions.

Ticket prices are:

Reserved admission for all performances:
Adults $20 and children $15 (ages 3-12).

General admission for Thursday, August 3.
Adults $17 and children 12 and under are FREE.

General admission for Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5
Adults $18 and children $13.

Chute seats (located above the bucking chutes) are $26. Sold out for 2023.

Box seats: $1000 for 12 seats for all 3 rodeo performances. Plus, an arena sign advertising your business. Sold out for 2023.

Handicap seating is reserved and is located at the south end of the arena.

Children two and under are free.

Family night is Thurs., August 3. All kids, ages 12 and under, are FREE with the purchase of an adult ticket.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Governor Kelly Proclaims Rural Road Safety Awareness Week
Next article
Health Alert Issued for Swanson Reservoir In Nebraska
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
278FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio