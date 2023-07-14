TheSportsTicketRadio.com

The Sports Ticket 7-14-23 GRADY SEYFERT & CAUY HARESNAPE SHRINE BOWL

Sports Director Dusty Deines had a chat with Beloit’s Grady Seyfert and Smith Center’s Cauy Haresnape about playing in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Hays.
