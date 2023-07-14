Seyfert and Haresnape To Play In 50th Shrine Bowl

The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl is set to take place on Saturday at Fort Hays State’s Lewis Field. When the East and West kickoff, two area players will be carrying on school and family traditions for the West squad. Beloit’s Grady Seyfert and Smith Center’s Cauy Haresnape are the latest in a very long line of Shrine Bowl players from their schools.

Seyfert is coming off an outstanding career and Saturday will be his final high school game before he heads off to play football at Kansas. He was the 2A Defensive Player of the Year each of the last two seasons according to Sports in Kansas. He was also selected to the Kansas Football Coaches Association Top 11 team. Seyfert registered 52 tackles with 21 for loss as a senior and as a junior, helped Beloit to a 2A State Runner-up finish, totaling 67 tackles with 23 for loss. He was a first team all-state selection in 2A each of the past two seasons. According to Shrine Bowl records, Seyfert is the 22nd Beloit Trojan to play in the game, and he joins his dad Casey who played in 1997.

Seyfert is excited to represent Beloit in one last high school game.

Also rich in Shrine Bowl tradition, the Smith Center Redmen have had a long list of participants. Cauy Haresnape is the 33rd Smith Center player to be part of the game. His brother Colton played in the game just last summer. Cauy was a first team all-state offensive lineman in 1A as a senior. He helped pave the way for a rushing attack that racked up over 3,400 yards and 49 TD in 2022. He also had 34 tackles with four for loss on defense. Haresnape offered his thoughts on representing Smith Center for the final time and what advice he received from his brother Colton’s experience last summer.

Cauy Haresnape of Smith Center and Grady Seyfert from Beloit will play for the West squad in Saturday night’s Shrine Bowl. The game, which benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children, will kick off at 7:00 in Hays.