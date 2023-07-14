Sen. Moran Announces New Daily Flight Destination for Wichita Airport

WICHITA, Kan. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – Vice Chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation – today announced a new daily American Airlines direct flight from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) in Wichita to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C. The new flights are set to begin on January 8, 2024.

“Wichita is growing with new business, educational opportunities and families choosing to make Kansas their home,” said Sen. Moran. “Over the past several years I have hosted numerous business leaders and federal officials in Wichita to meet with local leaders and witness our aerospace, aviation and defense manufacturing capabilities. As companies in Wichita continue to secure federal work, I have seen a vital need of connecting “The Air Capital of the World” with the nation’s capital. The new direct American Airlines flight will allow federal officials to quickly travel to Wichita to see firsthand the great work being done in our region – amplifying our competitiveness as a city and state. This has long been a void I have heard from industry and business owners, and I am thrilled our hard work to fill this void is accomplished. It will also make travel to Washington, D.C. faster and more affordable for Kansans.”

“Thank you to Jesse Romo and airport staff for being a strong partner and making certain ICT is ready to accept these new flights,” continued Sen. Moran. “Thank you also to American Airlines for their commitment to Wichita as a destination for these flights. I look forward to Kansans packing the new direct flights to Washington, D.C., Phoenix and Miami.”

“American is excited to announce daily, nonstop service from Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport to our nation’s capital,” Nate Gatten, Executive Vice President of American Airlines, said. “By early next year, Wichita will see service from five of our hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago-O’Hare, Phoenix, Miami, and Washington-Reagan, providing Kansans even greater access to our expansive global network.”

“Washington, D.C. is a highly coveted market so we’re extremely grateful that American Airlines is adding this destination,” said Jesse Romo, Director of Airports, City of Wichita. “It will be extremely beneficial to the business community and puts Wichita in a competitive position to enhance our economic opportunities.”

American Airlines Flight Details:

ICT and DCA – daily flights begin January 8, 2024:

· Depart DCA 11:30 a.m. ET – Arrive ICT 1:45 p.m. CT

· Depart ICT 3:30 p.m. CT – Arrive DCA 7:15 p.m. ET