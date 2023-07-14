KDNS News

Leadership Mitchell County Extends Invitation to Community Service Award Recipient Banquet honoring Scott and Mary Jane Chapman

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The Leadership Mitchell County Board cordially invites you to the Mitchell County Community Service Award banquet in honor of Scott and Mary Jane Chapman. In 2015 LMC launched the community service award to recognize individuals that are consistent in their stewardship and commitment to service of Mitchell County.

“Both Scott and Mary Jane have given endlessly of their time and talents to make Beloit and surrounding communities a better place,” said Curt Frasier LMC Board member. “They continue to give in their humble yet dedicated volunteerism efforts to Mitchell County and beyond.”

An awards banquet to honor Scott and Mary Jane will be held on Saturday, August 12th, 2023, at the North Central Kansas Technical College conference room. A meet and greet will begin at 5:30 with a dinner at 6:00 and program at 6:45. Reservations can be made at Frasier, Johnson & Martin LLC. Reservations are $25 per person and the deadline is August 4th.

- Advertisement -

An honorarium will be awarded to Mr. and Mrs. Chapman, they have elected to help support the Willow Springs Courtyard. Individuals and businesses can donate to the honorarium and address gifts to Leadership Mitchell County. Donations can be delivered to 116 N Hersey or mailed to P.O. Box 369, Beloit, KS 67420. All gifts are tax deductible.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Sports Ticket 7-14-23 GRADY SEYFERT & CAUY HARESNAPE SHRINE BOWL
Next article
Governor Kelly Proclaims Rural Road Safety Awareness Week
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

501FansLike
116FollowersFollow
278FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio