Leadership Mitchell County Extends Invitation to Community Service Award Recipient Banquet honoring Scott and Mary Jane Chapman

The Leadership Mitchell County Board cordially invites you to the Mitchell County Community Service Award banquet in honor of Scott and Mary Jane Chapman. In 2015 LMC launched the community service award to recognize individuals that are consistent in their stewardship and commitment to service of Mitchell County.

“Both Scott and Mary Jane have given endlessly of their time and talents to make Beloit and surrounding communities a better place,” said Curt Frasier LMC Board member. “They continue to give in their humble yet dedicated volunteerism efforts to Mitchell County and beyond.”

An awards banquet to honor Scott and Mary Jane will be held on Saturday, August 12th, 2023, at the North Central Kansas Technical College conference room. A meet and greet will begin at 5:30 with a dinner at 6:00 and program at 6:45. Reservations can be made at Frasier, Johnson & Martin LLC. Reservations are $25 per person and the deadline is August 4th.

An honorarium will be awarded to Mr. and Mrs. Chapman, they have elected to help support the Willow Springs Courtyard. Individuals and businesses can donate to the honorarium and address gifts to Leadership Mitchell County. Donations can be delivered to 116 N Hersey or mailed to P.O. Box 369, Beloit, KS 67420. All gifts are tax deductible.