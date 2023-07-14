Agriculture Today

1474 – WASDE Report…Precipitation in Kansas

  • International and Domestic Grain Market, Part 1
  • International and Domestic Grain Market, Part 2
  • Recent Rain in Parts of Kansas

 

00:01:05 – International and Domestic Grain Market, Part 1: Beginning today’s show is K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien and senior economist with the International Grains Program Guy Allen as they discuss domestic and international grain markets with the recent release of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates from the USDA. 

 

00:12:05 – International and Domestic Grain Market, Part 2: Dan O’Brien and Guy Allen continue the show and conversation about the recent WASDE report. Guy also covers the U.S. dollar index and international freight market.

July WASDE Report

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

 

00:23:07 – Recent Rain in Parts of Kansas: Finishing this week’s shows is K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond with a weather update. This past week parts of Kansas got substantial rain, however certain places got hail with their precipitation.

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

