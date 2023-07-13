Agriculture News

USDA Announces New Program to Assist Rural Business Owners and Agricultural Producers with Energy Needs

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Topeka, July 13, 2023 –U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas Rural Development Director Christy Davis today announced that USDA is making $21 million in technical assistance grants available through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses access federal funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements.

“These new grants can assist rural Kansas businesses navigate renewable energy systems and make their energy more affordable while boosting their independence,” Davis said. “These technical assistance grants will help provide hands-on support to farmers, ranchers and rural small business owners for systems, like wind and solar, and energy efficiency measures.

Eligible recipients for these grants include state, Tribal or local governments; colleges and universities; electric cooperatives and utility companies; and for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Recipients may use the funds to:

  • Help rural agricultural producers and small business owners apply for REAP funding.
  • Provide information on how business owners and agricultural producers can improve the energy efficiency of their operations and use renewable energy technologies and resources.
  • Conduct required energy assessments and audits.
  • Help agricultural producers and small business owners plan, build or develop renewable energy or energy efficiency projects.

USDA will give funding priority to applicants proposing to assist disadvantaged communities, applicants pursuing projects using underused technologies and applicants seeking grants under $20,000.

To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

