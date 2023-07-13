KNDY News

Stream Advisory Issued for the South Fork of the Nemaha River located North of Seneca, Kansas

Residents and animals should not enter the water at this time

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the South Fork of the Nemaha River located North of Seneca, Kansas.

The stream advisory is a result of water contamination from a confined animal feeding facility. There is a fish kill associated with the contamination.

The advisory has been issued because elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in the South Fork of the Nemaha River located North of Seneca, Kansas. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once bacteria testing indicates secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

