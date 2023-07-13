Senate Appropriations Committee Approves Sen. Moran’s FY2024 Commerce, Justice, and Science Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies (CJS) – today released the following statement after the Senate Committee on Appropriations approved the FY2024 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies (CJS) Appropriations Act:

“I have long been an advocate for returning to regular order and the opportunity that process gives each of us to rein in agencies, departments and bureaucrats by providing specific directions on how tax dollars are spent.

“In accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, this bill reduces spending by $1.3 billion. This fiscally responsible bill includes essential resources to further our nation’s priorities in scientific innovation, law enforcement and economic development. I am pleased this committee has produced a bill that reduces wasteful spending without jeopardizing past progress. This legislation will benefit Kansans with federal programs aimed to keep communities safe and invest in infrastructure, and it also accelerates the goal of returning American astronauts to the Moon and cementing our country’s leadership in space exploration.

“I am grateful to have worked closely with Chair Shaheen to pass a bipartisan bill that enables numerous agencies within our jurisdiction to accomplish their missions and address the needs of our nation.”

The measure was advanced by a vote of 28-1.

Items to Note:

Department of Commerce: $11.143 billion for the Department’s wide variety of programs, including oceanic and atmospheric monitoring, fisheries management, weather forecasting, economic development, trade promotion, scientific and technical research, broadband deployment and the protection of intellectual property.

$37.513 billion to fight violent crime, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks, apprehend violent fugitives, combat the profusion of cybercrime and counter foreign intelligence threats. This includes $4.169 billion for grants that strengthen state and local enforcement to make certain law enforcement officers are well trained and well equipped in their efforts to promote public safety. School Boards: New protections for parents who peacefully protest at school board meetings.

Space Exploration: $25 billion for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), including $7.736 billion to make certain the Artemis Program remains on schedule and that Americans return to the Moon. Aeronautics: Maintains funding for the NASA Aeronautics programs.

$25 billion for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), including $7.736 billion to make certain the Artemis Program remains on schedule and that Americans return to the Moon. National Science Foundation: $9.5 billion to support research in fields vital to U.S. national and economic security, including quantum computing and AI.



