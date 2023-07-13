Royals Announce 2024 Regular Season Schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2024 regular season schedule. All games times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins. This will match 2019 for the earliest Opening Day in franchise history and will mark the eighth time in 10 years dating back to 2015 that the Royals will open the regular season at home. The 2024 season will mark the second straight year the Royals will begin vs. the Twins and the sixth time in 56 seasons overall.

The Royals will end the regular season on the road with a 6-game trip to Washington from Sept. 24-26 and Atlanta from Sept. 27-29. This will mark just the second time in nine seasons since 2016 that the Royals will end the regular season on the road, along with 2022.

For the second straight season, Major League Baseball will continue its balanced schedule, in which the Royals will play all other 29 teams. Kansas City’s 162-game schedule will include:

52 games vs. American League Central teams (13 games across 4 series vs. all 4 opponents)

64 league games vs. American League East and West teams (6-7 games vs. each opponent)

46 Interleague games (4 games vs. St. Louis and 3 games vs. all other NL teams)

The breakdown of divisional games will include 7 home games and 6 road games vs. Cleveland and Chicago, and 6 home games and 7 road games vs. Detroit and Minnesota.

Of the 10 teams who play in the American League East and American League West, the Royals will play four of those opponents seven times and will play six of those teams six times.

The Royals will play their intra-state rival St. Louis Cardinals in 2 games at Busch Stadium from July 9-10, sandwiched in between two off days. The Royals will host the I-70 Series at Kauffman Stadium for 2 games from Aug. 9-10, before enjoying an off day on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The Royals will play exactly 3 games vs. each of the other 14 National League teams, including seven 3-game home series and seven 3-game road series.

The seven Interleague matchups (excluding St. Louis) to be hosted at Kauffman Stadium will include 3 games vs. Milwaukee (May 6-8), San Diego (May 31-June 2), Miami (June 24-26), Arizona (July 22-24), Chicago (July 26-28), Philadelphia (Aug. 23-25), and San Francisco (Sept. 20-22).

In addition to St. Louis, the Royals will travel to seven National League ballparks, including at New York (April 12-14), at Los Angeles (June 14-16), at Colorado (July 5-7), at Cincinnati (Aug. 16-18), at Pittsburgh (Sept. 13-15), at Washington (Sept. 24-26) and at Atlanta (Sept. 27-29).

Kansas City’s holiday schedule will see the Royals host the Twins on Easter Sunday (March 31), the Rays on Independence Day (July 4) and the Guardians on Labor Day (Sept. 2). The Royals will travel to Anaheim to play the Angels on Mother’s Day (May 12), to Minnesota on Memorial Day (May 27) and to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers on Father’s Day (June 16).

The Royals will be in Chicago to play the White Sox on Jackie Robinson Day, which is Monday, April 15. The Royals will host San Diego on Sunday, June 2 as the league celebrates its fourth annual Lou Gehrig Day, and they will be in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 15, which is Roberto Clemente Day, to face Clemente’s Pirates.

The All-Star break will run from July 15-18 and will include the 94th Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 16 at Glove Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

Kansas City will host a pair of three-opponent homestands, including 10 games in 11 days from June 24-July 4 vs. Miami (3 games), Cleveland (4) and Tampa Bay (3), and 9 games in 10 days following the All-Star break from July 19-28 vs. the White Sox (3 games), Arizona (3) and Cubs (3).

The Royals are scheduled for a pair of three-city road trips, including 9 games in 10 days from June 14-23 at the Dodgers (3 games), Oakland (3) and Texas (3), and 8 games in 10 days from July 5-14 leading into the All-Star break at Colorado (3 games), St. Louis (2) and Boston (3).

The Royals won’t play more than 13 consecutive days at any point, but they have six stretches that will last that long, from April 19-May 1, May 3-15, June 4-16, June 18-30, July 26-Aug. 7 and Aug. 23-Sept. 4.