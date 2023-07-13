Kansas Nonprofits Receive More than $4M from Community Service Program Tax Credits

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that $4.1 million in Community Service Program (CSP) Tax Credits has been awarded to 36 nonprofit organizations across the state to boost fundraising efforts focused on improving local access to quality child care, health care, education, arts, and housing.

The administration’s ongoing commitment to supporting the development of community assets once again includes almost $1 million specifically to address the shortage of child care options.

“Local nonprofit organizations across the state are working diligently to address issues that have a tremendous impact on communities, the Kansans who live there, and their quality of life,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The Community Service Tax Credit Program is a valuable tool that allows the state to support their efforts.”

CSP tax credits have been issued in the Sunflower State since 1994. The program provides a 70% tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities (populations less than 15,000) and a 50% tax credit in larger communities. The credits are a direct deduction from the donor’s state tax obligation.

The CSP program amplifies fundraising activities for non-profits and boosts large capital campaigns. Any individual or business subject to Kansas income tax is eligible to receive a tax credit through this program.

This year, CSP will assist six counties with building new or upgrading existing child care facilities. Other community projects across the state include housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, a center for youth who have aged out of the foster system, a dormitory for children in acute psychiatric crises, a community wellness facility, historic renovations, health care equipment, and more.

“The ingenuity these organizations display as they improve their communities is inspiring and deserves support,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Creating healthy, vibrant communities where people want to live allows local and state economies to grow.”

Awarded nonprofits were chosen through a highly competitive, score-based selection process.

For a complete list of awardees, click here.