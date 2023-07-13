Colorado Rockies Announce 2024 Regular Season Schedule

DENVER – In collaboration with Major League Baseball, the Colorado Rockies announced today the preliminary 162-game schedule for the 2024 Major League Baseball season. Most notably, the 2024 slate features a two-game trip to Mexico City April 27-28 where the Rockies will face the Houston Astros, marking the second time in franchise history the Rockies will play a regular season series in Mexico.

Colorado opens its home slate against an American League opponent for the first time in franchise history when the Tampa Bay Rays visit Coors Field April 5-7.

The schedule includes 13 games against each National League West rival, two series at home and two on the road, one home and one road series against each NL East and Central team, and at least one series, either home or road, with each American League opponent.

- Advertisement -

Most notably, the Rockies will host the Boston Red Sox July 22-24 and the Baltimore Orioles Aug. 30-Sept. 1. On the road, the Rockies head to Toronto April 12-14 for the first time since 2013 and just the fourth time in franchise history overall.

The Rockies’ season begins with a six-game road trip to Arizona (March 28-31) and Chicago-NL (April 1-3), before celebrating Opening Day at Coors Field against Tampa Bay on April 5. The opening homestand in Denver will feature three games against the Rays (April 5-7) followed by three games vs. the Diamondbacks (April 8-10). The season concludes with a six-game homestand at Coors Field with three games against the Cardinals Sept. 24-26 and a final three-game set against the Dodgers Sept. 27-29.