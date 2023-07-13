Chiefs Win Three Awards at the ESPYS, Including “Best Team”

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs were recognized with three awards at the annual ESPYS on Wednesday night as the defending Super Bowl champions continued what has been an offseason to remember.

The Chiefs – who won all three categories in which they were nominated – earned the nod for “Best Team” while quarterback Patrick Mahomes was recognized as “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “Best NFL Player.”

Kansas City won “Best Team” honors over the Denver Nuggets (NBA), the Georgia Bulldogs (college football), the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), the LSU Tigers (women’s college basketball), the Oklahoma Sooners (college softball) and the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL).

Mahomes, meanwhile, continued his sweep of the 2022-23 awards circuit by beating out Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets, NBA), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees, MLB) and Lionel Messi (Argentina, soccer) for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” recognition. The reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP also bested defensive end Nick Bosa (San Francisco), quarterback Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (Minnesota) to win the “Best NFL Player” award.

The ESPYS – which stands for “Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly” – have recognized the top athletes and individuals in the world of sports since 1993. This marked the first time that Kansas City earned “Best Team” honors, which is one of the event’s most prestigious awards.

The Chiefs have collectively earned their fair share of hardware in recent months, and with training camp right around the corner, they’ll look to win even more this upcoming season.