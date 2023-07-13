Kansas News

AG Kobach co-leads multistate coalition educating companies about racially discriminatory employment practices

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – (July 13, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led a 13-state coalition to raise awareness of laws prohibiting racially discriminatory employment and contracting practices with Fortune 100 companies.

“The time has come for Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream to reflect reality. All Americans should be judged based on the content of their character, not the color of their skin,” Kobach said.

The letter explains the significance of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. President & Fellows of Harvard College and addresses the racial discrimination commonplace among Fortune 100 companies.

The letter states, “the Supreme Court’s recent decision should place every employer and contractor on notice of the illegality of racial quotas and race-based preferences in employment and contracting practices.”

The letter was sent to the leaders of every company on the Fortune 100 list. Generals Kobach and Skrmetti were joined in signing the letter by state attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

Read the letter in its entirety here.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
