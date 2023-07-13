1473 – Nutrient Deficiency…Failing Tomatoes

Nutrient Deficiency in Crops

Palmer Amaranth and Kochia

Growing Tomatoes

00:01:07 – Nutrient Deficiency in Crops: Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, K-State nutrient management specialist, begins today’s show discussing how to identify nutrient deficiency in soybeans. There are multiple reasons that producers could be seeing this in their fields.

00:12:05 – Palmer Amaranth and Kochia: Keeping the show going is K-State weed management specialist, Sarah Lancaster, with information about Palmer amaranth and kochia, she reviews how these weeds can be managed by producers.

00:23:02 – Growing Tomatoes: K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent for Riley County, Gregg Eyestone, concludes today’s show. He says temperatures have not been optimal for tomatoes and that tomato growers may be noticing that their otherwise healthy plants are failing to produce fruit.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.