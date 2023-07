National League finally wins the All-Star game

Todd Tichenor, a Kansas, umped behind home plate.

Why the fans are shorted again by MLB when it comes to the ASG uniforms.

Local baseball results

- Advertisement -

Chad McDaniel race

MLB Draft

K-State in focus: new volleyball arena/Big 12 media days/Keyontae

NBA expansion?

Wimbledon update

Chiefs close to deal with Chris Jones? What does that mean for Deandre Hopkins?

Northwestern fires their head coach, but keeps rest of staff. Mixed message???