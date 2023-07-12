Agriculture News

KDA Seeks Nominations for Kansas Ag Heroes

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Throughout the state, there are outstanding Kansans who make tremendous contributions to Kansas agriculture. Nominate one of those outstanding Kansans to be recognized as one of the 2023 Kansas Ag Heroes at this summer’s Ag Growth Summit!

Each year, the Kansas Department of Agriculture honors remarkable Kansans and share the stories of their outstanding service from across the Kansas agriculture community. Kansas Ag Heroes was established as a way to recognize those in the agriculture industry who went above and beyond to serve others and better their community.

KDA encourages you to nominate any individual, family, or business in Kansas agriculture which you feel provided a notable contribution to the agriculture industry or their community as a whole this year. Nominations will be accepted through August 11. The nomination instructions can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/AgHeroes.

- Advertisement -

KDA leadership will review each nomination and will recognize a select number of agriculture heroes during the Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth in Manhattan on August 17.

For questions about the Kansas Agricultural Heroes nomination process, please contact Auburn Wassberg at 785-564-6799 or Auburn.B.Wassberg@ks.gov.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kansas Receives More than $13M to Address Electrical Grid Resilience and Reliability
Next article
KNDY Midday News – Wednesday Edition
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

498FansLike
116FollowersFollow
278FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio