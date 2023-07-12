Kansas News

Kansas Receives More than $13M to Address Electrical Grid Resilience and Reliability

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
File Photo / Pixabay

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Kansas is receiving $13.3 million in funding to modernize electrical grid infrastructure. The investment from the U.S. Department of Energy is provided through its Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program.

These funds, which will be administered by the Kansas Corporation Commission, will be used to promote projects that strengthen and modernize the power grid against natural disasters while advancing projects that attract, train, and retain a skilled Kansas workforce.

“Our power grid is vital to the health and well-being of Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “This investment provides us the opportunity to continue making progress on electrical projects related to emergency preparedness and projects that modernize and strengthen our power grid.”

- Advertisement -

“By modernizing our electric grid, we are creating good-paying jobs and ensuring folks across Kansas have access to clean, affordable electricity, even during some of the extreme weather events we’ve seen lately,” said Representative Sharice Davids (KS-03). “I’m proud to have helped bring these investments home to Kansas through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Kansas families and businesses.”

Kansas was one of nine states and three tribal nations to receive a combined total of $207.6 million in grants in this third round of funding.

More information about the Grid Resilience State/Tribal Formula Grant program can be found here.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
2023 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications
Next article
KDA Seeks Nominations for Kansas Ag Heroes
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

498FansLike
116FollowersFollow
278FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

spot_img

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio