Kansas Football to Represent at Big 12 Football Media Days

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Via Kansas Athletics

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold, safety Kenny Logan Jr., running back Devin Neal, linebacker Rich Miller and quarterback Jalon Daniels preview the 2023 football season at Big 12 Media Days presented by Old Trapper at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday.

Big 12 Media Days is a two-day event, beginning on Wednesday, with portions streaming live on ESPN+ and televised on ESPNU.

Leipold, Logan, Neal, Miller and Daniels will meet with the media in various capacities throughout the day on Wednesday, including appearances on ESPNU at 2:05 p.m. CT while Leipold will hold his press conference at 2:10 p.m. Leipold’s press conference will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks open their season on Friday, September 1 when they host Missouri State to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, one of seven home games on Kansas’ 2023 schedule.

Last week, Daniels was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Preseason Player of the Year, Kansas’ first offensive selection in Big 12 history. Joining Daniels on the All-Big 12 First Team are junior running back Devin Neal, redshirt-senior center Mike Novitsky and junior cornerback Cobee Bryant. Kansas was selected to finish ninth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll.

